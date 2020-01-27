Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 27, 2020

Arts District

Cassidy Theatre to Open Its 2020 Season with 'The 39 Steps'

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 8:24 AM

click to enlarge KELI SCHIMELPFENIG/SHINY PENNY STUDIOS.
  • Keli Schimelpfenig/Shiny Penny Studios.
During its Broadway run, The 39 Steps, a comedy based on the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name, won two Toy Awards.

A new production of the play will open the 2020 season at the Cassidy Theatre in Parma Heights. It follows Richard Hannay as he travels the lengths of the British Isles to clear his name of murder and expose a plot by a secretive group of spies. Chased along the side of a moving train, jumping from bridges, pursued by planes and more along the way, Hannay encounters a number of “crazy characters” played by just four performers.

"It's a send-up to all things Hitchcock,” director Louis R. Petrucci says of the production in a press release. He’ll make his directorial debut with the play. “It takes one of the first films ever in the spy thriller genre and makes it one of the finest examples of fourth-wall breaking comedy of the last 20 years."



The cast features Ian Howard as Hannay, Emily Beck as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela, Corey East as Clown 1 and Steven Schuerger as Clown 2.

The play opens Cassidy's 45th full season on Feb. 7 and runs weekends through Feb. 23. Tickets and information are available online or by phone at 440-842-4600.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect Read More

  2. Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker Read More

  3. Wild Mango at Great Northern Mall has Closed Read More

  4. Tons of Radioactive Marcellus, Utica Well Waste is Allowed to Flow in Ohio Through 'Loophole' Read More

  5. Cleveland City Councilwoman Dona Brady is Stepping Down Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation