Cassidy Theatre to Open Its 2020 Season with 'The 39 Steps'

Keli Schimelpfenig/Shiny Penny Studios.
During its Broadway run, The 39 Steps
, a comedy based on the Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name, won two Toy Awards.
A new production of the play will open the 2020 season at the Cassidy Theatre
in Parma Heights. It follows Richard Hannay as he travels the lengths of the British Isles to clear his name of murder and expose a plot by a secretive group of spies. Chased along the side of a moving train, jumping from bridges, pursued by planes and more along the way, Hannay encounters a number of “crazy characters” played by just four performers.
"It's a send-up to all things Hitchcock,” director Louis R. Petrucci says of the production in a press release. He’ll make his directorial debut with the play. “It takes one of the first films ever in the spy thriller genre and makes it one of the finest examples of fourth-wall breaking comedy of the last 20 years."
The cast features Ian Howard as Hannay, Emily Beck as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela, Corey East as Clown 1 and Steven Schuerger as Clown 2.
The play opens Cassidy's 45th full season on Feb. 7 and runs weekends through Feb. 23. Tickets and information are available online
or by phone at 440-842-4600.
