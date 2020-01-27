Celebrated French Pianist to Give a Free Recital on Feb. 9 at the Cleveland Museum of Art

click to enlarge
Slated to give a free recital on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Cleveland Museum of Art, internationally acclaimed pianist Pierre Réach will pay tribute to Beethoven during his performance, which is part of the 2019-2020 Performing Arts Classical Piano Series presented by Cuyahoga Community College.
The concert begins at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium
. Seating is on a first-come basis the day of the recital, and the program will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the year of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth.
“Pierre’s interpretation of Beethoven’s piano sonatas reflects an intimate relationship with the music,” says Emanuela Friscioni, director of Tri-C’s Classical Piano Series in a statement. “He is a special talent, and his performance will create a lasting memory for all who attend.”
In 2015, Réach was nominated for Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters recognition by the French Minister of Culture. His performance is the third of four Classical Piano Series presentations in the College’s 2019-2020 Performing Arts season. The shows are designed to "bring a world-class artistic experience to the Greater Cleveland community."
