Monday, January 27, 2020
Disturbed's 'The Sickness' 20th Anniversary Tour Coming to Blossom in August
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 1:32 PM
Earlier today, Disturbed announced plans for an extensive 31-date tour to mark the 20th anniversary of its most popular album, The Sickness
. The band will perform songs off the album as well as tracks from its most recent studio release, Evolution
, and the rest of its catalog.
The tour comes to Blossom
on Aug. 21.
Staind and Bad Wolves will open the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
