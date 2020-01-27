Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Monday, January 27, 2020

Disturbed's 'The Sickness' 20th Anniversary Tour Coming to Blossom in August

Posted By on Mon, Jan 27, 2020 at 1:32 PM

  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Earlier today, Disturbed announced plans for an extensive 31-date tour to mark the 20th anniversary of its most popular album, The Sickness. The band will perform songs off the album as well as tracks from its most recent studio release, Evolution, and the rest of its catalog.

The tour comes to Blossom on Aug. 21.

Staind and Bad Wolves will open the show.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

