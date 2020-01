Renowned Israeli Saxophonist to Perform on Feb. 7 at Tri-C JazzFest Lineup Announcement Party

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tri-C

Regarded as one of the world’s top jazz artists, Israeli saxophonist Eli Degibri will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Nighttown as part of a Tri-C JazzFest lineup announcement party.Slated to take place from June 25 to 27 at Playhouse Square, JazzFest will feature nine musical acts.“Nighttown is a second home to us at JazzFest,” says festival director Terri Pontremoli in a statement. “We love announcing our lineup in a music mecca that keeps the jazz fires burning in Cleveland all year long.” Degibri has recorded and performed extensively since the mid-1990s. JazzTimes calls him “an exceptionally melodic improviser with a big, bold tenor tone.”The quartet that’ll back him includes three "young and promising" Israeli musicians — pianist Tom Oren, bassist Alon Near and drummer Eviatar Slivnik. The group will play music from Degibri’s recent release,, a tribute to the late, great Hank Mobley.Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling 216-795-0550. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the performance.The lineup announcement party will kick off a series of events and community concerts leading up the festival.