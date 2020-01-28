Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Proposed Amendment to Raise Minimum Wage to $13 is One Step Closer to Ohio's November Ballot
Posted
By Laura Morrison
on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:18 PM
-
Photo via @opkirilka/Twenty20
Ohio is one step closer to enacting a $13 minimum wage for all.
Yesterday, a proposed state amendment that would boost the minimum wage from the current $8.55 an hour received ballot summary language approval from Ohio Attorney General David Yost and the okay to move onto the next step of the process.
The union-proposed amendment would incrementally raise the wage through 2025, ending at $13 an hour.
Next up, the proposal moves to the Ohio Ballot Board. If approved, and if enough voter signatures are then procured by July 1, the final decision would be up to Ohio voters in November.
Previous efforts to enact a $15 minimum wage in the state have failed in the last couple years.
As Scene
reported last year, state researchers have found
that the current minimum wage is not enough to support a family of three without government assistance.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Ohio Minimum Wage, amendment, Ohio workers, union, Image