Prosperity Social Club’s 14th Annual Lenten Fry-Days to Return on Feb. 28

Courtesy of Prosperity Social Club
For the past 14 years, Prosperity Social Club
has hosted a fish fry on Friday nights during the Lenten season. The events return to the restaurant on Fridays beginning on Feb. 28.
“We have guests who make it a Cleveland culinary adventure — trying Lenten fries at fraternal halls, churches and Prosperity, of course,” says Flinner, who even sells a special Gotta Haddock commemorative T-shirt. “Sitting down to a plate of perfectly fried fish paired with a German-style pilsner is a pleasure, not a sacrifice.”
Prosperity's Lenten Fry-Days will take place through April 10.
“This is a big season for us and it gets bigger every year,” says Flinner. Last year, the restaurant served some 3,500 fish dishes with 14,000 pieces of beer-battered whitefish over seven weeks of Lent. “To put that in perspective, we typically go through about 60 pounds of fish most weeks, but we serve 360 pounds of fish each week of Lent.”
Prosperity fish dishes will also include a pan roasted and maple bourbon glazed salmon with roasted broccoli and sweet potato mashers and a pan sautéed shrimp piccata in lemon-butter sauce with capers served over linguine. Other menu items include potato pancakes served with apple-cranberry chutney, farmhouse cheese and potato pierogi.
During Lent, the kitchen opens early on Fridays at 11 a.m. and serves fish-centric meals until midnight.
“You can pop over from the office and get a taste of the weekend,” says Flinner, adding that Prosperity will offer some smaller dine-in or take-out midday portions to accommodate people who work 9 to 5.
