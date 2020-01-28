Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect

You may be surprised to learn Cleveland has a tourism bureau at all—if you were online in 2009, you might remember the “Hastily Filmed Cleveland Tourism Video,” in which a Clevelander tried to sell visitors on the city’s wide array of drifters and an economy entirely based on LeBron James—but it does, OK? And my bet is that the people who work there probably understand that most people think a trip to Cleveland does not sound appealing. So instead of network-mandatory excitement, the play here was to have all the women act pissed off that they have to go to Cleveland, then discover that it’s better than they expected. And sure enough, once the cast actually arrives in Cleveland, we learn about the surprising beauty of Northeast Ohio. The contestants go out of their way to mention how their time in Cleveland has changed their minds about the city. After a few days in the city, Peter declares it “surprising” and “a hidden gem.”Last year, when Scene learned the Bachelor was filming here in October, Destination Cleveland declined to answer how much money they paid to be featured on the show. But, for reference, other cities like Richmond, Virginia, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have paid more than $300,000 to score precious screen time.
The Bachelor fans get another look at Cleveland next week with the continuation of the rose ceremony, filmed at the Cleveland History Center.
