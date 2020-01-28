Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge "THE BACHELOR" SCREENSHOT
  • "The Bachelor" screenshot
"Peter's going to meet you in Cleveland, Ohio," host Chris Harrison told The Bachelor contestants at the beginning of last night's Cleveland-centric episode. And the reactions (as seen above) seemed mixed at best, but mostly somewhat confused.

The show, which is based in Los Angeles, is known for sending its contestants to far-out locales. However, as some fans should recall, contestants have also been flown to places like Pittsburgh and South Dakota. 

"When I think about Ohio, I don't necessarily think romance," one of the contestants confesses on camera before arriving in Cleveland.



But once in town, the ladies and Bachelor Peter Weber all seemed to have a change of heart, going wild over their hotel room view of FirstEnergy Stadium and happily exploring downtown Cleveland (including running into a pierogi cart that doesn't exist, and a random soapbox derby race).

However, some viewers were entirely unconvinced at the over-the-top turn-around seen throughout the dramatic episode. "I expected someone to say, 'I thought the entire city was going to be on a large trash barge, but it’s actually livable! With a vibrant downtown!'" wrote Ali Barthwell for Vulture.

Rodger Sherman's review for the Ringer made the argument that all the Cleveland-hate-turned-love was actually the non-profit convention and visitors bureau Destination Cleveland's plan all along:
You may be surprised to learn Cleveland has a tourism bureau at all—if you were online in 2009, you might remember the “Hastily Filmed Cleveland Tourism Video,” in which a Clevelander tried to sell visitors on the city’s wide array of drifters and an economy entirely based on LeBron James—but it does, OK? And my bet is that the people who work there probably understand that most people think a trip to Cleveland does not sound appealing. So instead of network-mandatory excitement, the play here was to have all the women act pissed off that they have to go to Cleveland, then discover that it’s better than they expected. And sure enough, once the cast actually arrives in Cleveland, we learn about the surprising beauty of Northeast Ohio. The contestants go out of their way to mention how their time in Cleveland has changed their minds about the city. After a few days in the city, Peter declares it “surprising” and “a hidden gem.”
Last year, when Scene learned the Bachelor was filming here in October, Destination Cleveland declined to answer how much money they paid to be featured on the show. But, for reference, other cities like Richmond, Virginia, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have paid more than $300,000 to score precious screen time.

While millions of viewers across the country took in last night's episode, it's still too early to see if it will bring more visitors to Cleveland.

In the meantime, let's take a look at other choice episode reactions from Bachelor Nation, some of which are sure to stir up strong feelings from those of us who actually live here:

The Bachelor fans get another look at Cleveland next week with the continuation of the rose ceremony, filmed at the Cleveland History Center.

Anyone looking for realistic Cleveland date ideas should check out this list we made right here.

Anyone looking for realistic Cleveland date ideas should check out this list we made right here.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (4)
