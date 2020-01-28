There are Two Possible Cases of Coronavirus Reported at Miami University

click to enlarge
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
According to a press release
from the Butler County General Health District, Miami University Student Health Services has notified the organization of two possible cases of coronavirus infection in individuals who have recently traveled to China.
The Health District says both possible cases "are not severely ill and (are) currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading."
Samples taken from the individuals have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for evaluation and testing.
According to the CDC, "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, which has resulted in more than a thousand confirmed cases in China, including cases outside Wuhan City. Additional cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States."
The press release from the Butler County General Health District reminds the public that unless you have recently traveled to China or have been around someone who has the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), your risk of getting it is very low.
“This is what public health does and why we train,” said Jennifer Bailer, Health Commissioner at the Butler County General Health District, in the release. “Our staff, officials at Miami University and the Ohio Department of Health are taking every precaution to keep the community safe. The same precautions that protect against catching and spreading the flu are likely to be helpful for this respiratory virus: Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your nose and eyes, cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze and don’t go to work if ill. Displaying compassion to all people will be vital as the situation evolves.”
The release says Miami University students who have recently traveled to or from China and are experiencing signs or symptoms of the illness should contact Student Health Services at 513-529-3000 before going in to seek care.
Signs and symptoms of the coronavirus are cough, fever and shortness of breath. The CDC says symptoms can appear in as "few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure."
