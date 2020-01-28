Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Bites

Wild Mango at Great Northern Mall has Closed

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Wild Mango, which opened at Great Northern Mall in 2000 under the name Weia Teia, has closed. Employees at the Legacy Village location confirmed the news, but declined to say when the closure occurred.

Owner Jia Wei opened his first restaurant in Oberlin nearly 25 years ago. His signature style combines over-the-top decor with globally inspired cuisine that is singular in invention and presentation.

Last spring, Wei opened an even grander dining room on Cleveland's east side, converting a former Stir Crazy space at Legacy Village into a gilded, multi-room restaurant. This restaurant (25385 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst, 216-716-8001) remains open.



