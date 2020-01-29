Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

C-Notes

Carol Welsman Trio to Headline the 48th Annual Lakeland Jazz Festival

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge JULIE ENFIELD
  • Julie Enfield
Founded by retired professor and former Music Department Chair Charles M. Frank, the Lakeland Community College Jazz Festival aspires to “instill the excitement and magic of jazz education to the younger generation of musicians.”

More than 30,000 middle and high school musicians from throughout the state have participated in the annual event. The 48th iteration of the festival comes to Lakeland Community College on March 20 and 21.

The event commences at 9 a.m. on March 20 with a Middle and High School Performances & Adjudication. That event is free. At 8 that same night, there will be a Big Band Evening Extravaganza featuring the Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Dave Sterner and the Cleveland State University Jazz Ensemble under the direction of John Perrine. Those tickets cost $10, or $7 for students.



At 8 p.m. on March 21, the Carol Welsman Trio performs, and a pre-concert discussion with Welsman precedes the concert. Welsman is an international artist who has toured the world performing in multiple languages. Her trio features Brandi Disterheft, a highly acclaimed acoustic bass player and vocalist, and Anne Drummond, a talented flute player.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect Read More

  2. Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker Read More

  3. Wild Mango at Great Northern Mall has Closed Read More

  4. Tons of Radioactive Marcellus, Utica Well Waste is Allowed to Flow in Ohio Through 'Loophole' Read More

  5. Cleveland City Councilwoman Dona Brady is Stepping Down Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation