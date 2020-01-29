Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

C-Notes

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Coming to Blossom in August

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM

PHOTO BY SCOTT SANDBERG
  • Photo by Scott Sandberg
Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton has just announced the dates of a summer tour, and he’ll bring his All-American Road Show to Blossom on Aug. 6. Elle King and Kendell Marvel will open the show.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Citi is the official presale credit card, and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets at that time too.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.



