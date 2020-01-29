First Look: All Saints Public House, Opening Mid-February in Battery Park

click to enlarge
Business partners Chris Brauser and Stephen Stopko believe they have the formula to succeed in a spot that has seen more than its fair share of turnover over the past few years. Since 2012, this Battery Park tavern in Detroit Shoreway has been home to Reddstone 2.0, Graffiti and Battery Park Pub, some ventures lasting as long as three years, others as brief as 11 months. Of course, many old-timers remember this building as Snicker’s, a joint that lasted (under various owners) for almost two decades.
Brauser and Stopko, who got the keys to the building in early October, appear to have put in the time, money and attention to create a space that looks and feels like a new business as opposed to a simple retread of operations past. All Saints Public House
(1261 W.76th St., 216-999-7074) offers up the atmosphere of a warm, welcoming and polished neighborhood pub.
“We focused on bringing the building back to its prime era,” notes Brauser, adding that the building dates back to 1909. “Over the years and different restaurant concepts, the character got stripped away, as did the bar’s position in the neighborhood.”
click to enlarge
Following months of work, the main barroom has reclaimed much of its turn-of-the-century elegance; an intimate space for 45 anchored by a handsome mahogany bar and capped with a pressed tin ceiling. Warm lighting, soft seating and a wall decorated with photos of local boxer Johnny Kilbane combine to create an appealing spot that feels like it’s been here all along.
Back in the day, the corner tavern served as the company bar for employees of the Union Carbide plant. For All Saints to thrive, says Brauser, it once again has to serve the immediate community.
“We are a neighborhood bar that bridges the divide between new and old,” he states. “For this place to have success, it has to be the place that the neighborhood loves.”
click to enlarge
Chef Cody Heppler will put together a menu of approachable but well-crafted items that will include wedge and Cobb salads, pulled pork sliders, grilled cheese sandwiches served alongside tomato bisque, beer-battered fish and chips, smoked beef Reubens and a grilled sirloin steak. Those dishes will be supplemented by nightly specials.
“I don’t even want to use the term gastropub, because that sounds too fancy,” Brauser explains. “This is solid pub fare.”
click to enlarge
The upper level received equal attention, turning an underutilized overflow space into a clubby but attractive lounge with a more casual vibe. Comfy couches, multiple large-screen TVs and a second bar make the space more conducive to groups, private affairs and events like trivia or comedy nights.
“The way I describe it is, if I meet a girl and have a first date, we’ll eat downstairs,” Brauser says. “On the weekend, when I’m with my friends watching sports, upstairs is where I’m going to hang.”
click to enlarge
Out back, the patio will also get a much-needed refresh. Come spring, guests can look forward to a patio space that is leveled, relit and refurnished.
Look for All Saints Public House to open in mid-February.
click to enlarge
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.