Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Bites

First Look: All Saints Public House, Opening Mid-February in Battery Park

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 4:54 PM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Business partners Chris Brauser and Stephen Stopko believe they have the formula to succeed in a spot that has seen more than its fair share of turnover over the past few years. Since 2012, this Battery Park tavern in Detroit Shoreway has been home to Reddstone 2.0, Graffiti and Battery Park Pub, some ventures lasting as long as three years, others as brief as 11 months. Of course, many old-timers remember this building as Snicker’s, a joint that lasted (under various owners) for almost two decades.

Brauser and Stopko, who got the keys to the building in early October, appear to have put in the time, money and attention to create a space that looks and feels like a new business as opposed to a simple retread of operations past. All Saints Public House (1261 W.76th St., 216-999-7074) offers up the atmosphere of a warm, welcoming and polished neighborhood pub.

“We focused on bringing the building back to its prime era,” notes Brauser, adding that the building dates back to 1909. “Over the years and different restaurant concepts, the character got stripped away, as did the bar’s position in the neighborhood.”



click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Following months of work, the main barroom has reclaimed much of its turn-of-the-century elegance; an intimate space for 45 anchored by a handsome mahogany bar and capped with a pressed tin ceiling. Warm lighting, soft seating and a wall decorated with photos of local boxer Johnny Kilbane combine to create an appealing spot that feels like it’s been here all along.

Back in the day, the corner tavern served as the company bar for employees of the Union Carbide plant. For All Saints to thrive, says Brauser, it once again has to serve the immediate community.

“We are a neighborhood bar that bridges the divide between new and old,” he states. “For this place to have success, it has to be the place that the neighborhood loves.”

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Chef Cody Heppler will put together a menu of approachable but well-crafted items that will include wedge and Cobb salads, pulled pork sliders, grilled cheese sandwiches served alongside tomato bisque, beer-battered fish and chips, smoked beef Reubens and a grilled sirloin steak. Those dishes will be supplemented by nightly specials.

“I don’t even want to use the term gastropub, because that sounds too fancy,” Brauser explains. “This is solid pub fare.”

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
The upper level received equal attention, turning an underutilized overflow space into a clubby but attractive lounge with a more casual vibe. Comfy couches, multiple large-screen TVs and a second bar make the space more conducive to groups, private affairs and events like trivia or comedy nights.

“The way I describe it is, if I meet a girl and have a first date, we’ll eat downstairs,” Brauser says. “On the weekend, when I’m with my friends watching sports, upstairs is where I’m going to hang.”

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Out back, the patio will also get a much-needed refresh. Come spring, guests can look forward to a patio space that is leveled, relit and refurnished.

Look for All Saints Public House to open in mid-February.

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (2)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of All Saints Public House, battery Park

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Willoughby Gay Bar All Axs is Closing This Saturday Read More

  2. Kintaro All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Hot Pot Now Open in Fairview Park Read More

  3. Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect Read More

  4. Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker Read More

  5. Wild Mango at Great Northern Mall has Closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation