Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Bites

Kintaro All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Hot Pot Now Open in Fairview Park

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace

Fans have been packing Kintaro in Brooklyn at Ridge Park Square (7325 North Cliff Ave.) for all-you-can-eat sushi and hot pot since owner Zhixin Lu opened the restaurant in October 2016.

Three years later, with that success, Kintaro was ready to expand and in December opened its second location, this one in Fairview Park at 3111 Westgate Mall a128. Fans and newcomers will find the same menu, which includes none-AYCE options and deals being served in Brooklyn, along with the same well-executed touch that Scene dining editor Doug Trattner so enjoyed when he reviewed it in 2017:

On the hot pot side: Kintaro's full-color pictorial menu includes 75 items, all but a few of which can be ordered again and again. The variety is staggering, ranging from everyday add-ins like bean sprouts, broccoli and shrimp to offbeat foods like chicken gizzards, pig liver and beef balls (as in meatballs, silly, not bull testicles).

For $25, diners enjoy unlimited food, which can be ordered all at once or in stages. Items like live lobster plucked from a nearby tank, crab legs and duck feet require an $8 surcharge and can be ordered only once. Also, requesting a split hot pot of two broths will cost you an extra $5, but it's money well spent for a few reasons. Chief among them is having one spicy and one non-spicy choice. Also, vegans and vegetarians might prefer a broth unsullied with the likes of pork stomach. Broth choices include an herbal brew, an umami-rich shacha, a red-slicked Szechuan style, and chicken.

For the price of $25.99, a diner instead can order unlimited sushi. The options include not only an expansive selection of sashimi, nigiri, maki and hand rolls, but also classic sushi items like miso soup, edamame, gyoza and tempura. But wait, there's more. These meals also include chicken teriyaki and hibachi-style foods like salmon and steak with fried rice. Owing to the onsite sushi bar, the quality far exceeds that found at a buffet-style sushi setup but naturally falls short of a high-end Japanese restaurant.

At lunch, the AYCE sushi drops to $15.99 and the hot pot to $10.99, but swaps the time limit for a 10-item limit. Our server said that weekends are much busier than our mid-week visit. Diners are not permitted to take surplus food home and in fact will be charged a fee for excessive leftovers.
Both locations are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect Read More

  2. Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker Read More

  3. Wild Mango at Great Northern Mall has Closed Read More

  4. Tons of Radioactive Marcellus, Utica Well Waste is Allowed to Flow in Ohio Through 'Loophole' Read More

  5. Cleveland City Councilwoman Dona Brady is Stepping Down Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation