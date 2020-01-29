Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall Recaps 2019 and Announces Programming and Special Events for 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge JEFF NIESEL
  • Jeff Niesel
Earlier today, the Rock Hall held a press conference to recap 2019 and announce special programming for 2020.

In his review of the year, President and CEO Greg Harris noted that the Rock Hall opened the interactive Garage and the new exhibit Play It Loud.

“It was a remarkable year,” said Harris. “It was a watershed year. Everyone in this town stands up for the Rock Hall, and we appreciate that.”



Harris then showed a clip of 2019 highlights that included scenes from the Inductions, which took place in New York last year, and from the Rock Hall Honors concert featuring Mavis Staples. The short video also included footage of several concerts the museum held and of members of Metallica performing at the opening of the Play It Loud exhibit.

Harris crunched some numbers and boasted that the museum drew more than 563,000 visitors and made a $197 million economic impact during the year. The Rock Hall held more than 100 days of live music on the plaza, and 2300 artists visited the museum during the year as well.

Harris also said the museum needs to be “forward focused” and talked about the first two quarters of the year. The Inductions return to Cleveland in May, and the Rock Hall celebrates its 25th anniversary this year too. As part of the anniversary celebration, bands will perform on the 25th of every month.

Play It Loud continues through the summer peak season, and a film series commences next month.

The Rock Hall will also sponsor concerts around town during the week leading up to the Inductions. Celebration Day, a local day that will mark the opening of the Inductee exhibit, will take place on April 25. The Inductee exhibit and plaque dedication will take place on May 1. There will also be industry panels at the Rock Hall during the week of Inductions.

The Summer in the City concert series will return, and the Rock Hall Honors program will come back in October. A traveling exhibit about concert promoter Bill Graham comes to the Rock Hall in November as well.

Harris also talked about Museum 2.o, a series of renovations that started last year and will continue this year with the implementation of new technology and new programs at the Library & Archives.

Harris also said the Rock Hall is "poised" to build a connector between the Rock Hall and the Great Lakes Science Center.

"We are prepared to realize a fully activated lakefront," he said, adding that construction wouldn't begin until after the 2021 NFL Draft. "We want people who come down to stay down and have things to do while they walk the lakefront. We look at it as vital to the Rock Hall and also to Northeast Ohio."

