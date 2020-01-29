Willoughby Gay Bar All Axs is Closing This Saturday

click to enlarge Google Maps Photo

All Axs, a gay bar which opened in downtown Willoughby more than a year ago, is closing up its current location this weekend.Announcing the news on Facebook today, owner Billy Welker explained that the last day for business at the 4027 Erie Street location is Saturday, Feb. 1, but that plans are already underway for a fresh venture.The new and larger spot in Mentor-on-the-Lake should be open sometime next month, the owner assured, and will be renamed Valhalla. At about a 1,000-person capacity, the space will offer more room for drag shows, concerts and other events that All Axs was known for.Check out the full post below: