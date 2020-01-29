Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Willoughby Gay Bar All Axs is Closing This Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:44 PM

  • Google Maps Photo
All Axs, a gay bar which opened in downtown Willoughby more than a year ago, is closing up its current location this weekend.

Announcing the news on Facebook today, owner Billy Welker explained that the last day for business at the 4027 Erie Street location is Saturday, Feb. 1, but that plans are already underway for a fresh venture.

The new and larger spot in Mentor-on-the-Lake should be open sometime next month, the owner assured, and will be renamed Valhalla. At about a 1,000-person capacity, the space will offer more room for drag shows, concerts and other events that All Axs was known for.



