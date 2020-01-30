Breakthrough Sound Launches Its New YouTube Series With a Performance by Local Singer-Songwriter Jay Wells

Local rapper and producer Toobe Fresco launched a solo career with 2009’s Mr. Del-Fresco and has been a presence on the local scene ever since.
Last year, he officially opened his new recording studio, Breakthrough Sound, which is located in Bedford.
Just today, he's launched a performance series entitled Breakthrough Sessions. On a monthly basis, Cleveland musicians will come out to the studio and perform a 20-minute set in front of several fans. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk series, the session will be filmed and released via YouTube every month.
The first session is now on YouTube. It features Jay Wells, a terrific local singer-songwriter with a particularly soulful voice.
Wells (@thelegacyofjay) performs songs from his newest release, Legacy: The Untold Love Story, and he evens gets patrons to get up and dance to his tune "The Rhythm of the Beat."
