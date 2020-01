Breakthrough Sound Launches Its New YouTube Series With a Performance by Local Singer-Songwriter Jay Wells

Courtesy of Breakthrough Sound

Local rapper and producer Toobe Fresco launched a solo career with 2009’sand has been a presence on the local scene ever since.Last year, he officially opened his new recording studio, Breakthrough Sound , which is located in Bedford. Just today, he's launched a performance series entitled Breakthrough Sessions. On a monthly basis, Cleveland musicians will come out to the studio and perform a 20-minute set in front of several fans. Inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk series, the session will be filmed and released via YouTube every month.The first session is now on YouTube . It features Jay Wells, a terrific local singer-songwriter with a particularly soulful voice.Wells (@thelegacyofjay) performs songs from his newest release,, and he evens gets patrons to get up and dance to his tune "The Rhythm of the Beat."