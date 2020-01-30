Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Thursday, January 30, 2020

C-Notes

Here's the New Music Video From Local Singer-Songwriter Uno Lady

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM

COURTESY OF UNO LADY
  • Courtesy of Uno Lady
A self-trained musician and activist, local singer-songwriter Christa Ebert performs and records as Uno Lady. Taking a rather unique approach, she composes songs with her voice, electronic effect pedals and other “unconventional instruments.”

A Chateau Orquvaux artist-in-residency, Creative Workforce fellow, Akron Soul Train fellow, and a Panza Foundation awardee, she’s just released a new music video for the track "Venn Diagram," a tune she describes as "a love song that celebrates interdependence."

The song is on Uno Lady's new album, OSMOSIS.



Tags: , ,

Speaking of Uno Lady, "Venn Diagram"

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

