Here's the New Music Video From Local Singer-Songwriter Uno Lady

Courtesy of Uno Lady

A self-trained musician and activist, local singer-songwriter Christa Ebert performs and records as Uno Lady. Taking a rather unique approach, she composes songs with her voice, electronic effect pedals and other “unconventional instruments.”A Chateau Orquvaux artist-in-residency, Creative Workforce fellow, Akron Soul Train fellow, and a Panza Foundation awardee, she’s just released a new music video for the track "Venn Diagram," a tune she describes as "a love song that celebrates interdependence."The song is on Uno Lady's new album,