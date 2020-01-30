Here's the New Music Video From Local Singer-Songwriter Uno Lady

A self-trained musician and activist, local singer-songwriter Christa Ebert performs and records as Uno Lady. Taking a rather unique approach, she composes songs with her voice, electronic effect pedals and other “unconventional instruments.”
A Chateau Orquvaux artist-in-residency, Creative Workforce fellow, Akron Soul Train fellow, and a Panza Foundation awardee, she’s just released a new music video for the track "Venn Diagram," a tune she describes as "a love song that celebrates interdependence."
The song is on Uno Lady's new album, OSMOSIS.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.