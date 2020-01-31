10 Cleveland Valentine's Day Events You Shouldn't Miss

click to enlarge
Photo via Ken Douglas/Flickr
Whether you plan to spend Valentine's Day with a significant other, gal pal or yourself, there's something for everyone in Cleveland ... as these 10 lovely events prove.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
2516 Market Ave.
Great Lakes Brewing Company is celebrating self-love at their Anti-Valentine’s Day Celebration. Whether you are a lover of Valentine’s Day or anti-romance, everyone is invited to drink, dance and win prizes. Tickets are on sale for $45 and include two drinks, unlimited access to a photo booth, tarot card reader and a create-your-own cupcake and postcard station. Tickets are available for purchase here
.
CLE Cookie Dough + Beer Pairing
Friday, Feb. 14 from 6-9 p.m.
4125 Lorain Ave.
CLE Cookie Dough and Platform Beer Co. are back with their annual cookie dough and beer pairing event, which includes (just like the name implies) Valentine’s-themed cookie options and a variety of beers to sample. Tickets are priced at $23, plus fees. Find tickets here
.
Toddler Valentine’s Day Jump
Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
7204 Pearl Rd.
You and your little one can have a wild Valentine’s Day at Get Air Cleveland Trampoline Park. Tickets are available for purchase for the children at $7 for an hour and $9 for two. Parents get to jump for free. Find out more information here
.
Valentine’s Day at Happy Dog
Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.
5801 Detroit Ave.
Revolution Brass Band is playing at Cleveland’s neighborhood corner bar this Valentine’s Day. The event features live music, flowers and chocolates to munch on. Tickets are priced at $7, with food and beverage options available for purchase at the event. Find tickets here
.
Eat, Drink & Be Mine
Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.
146 Old River Rd.
Lindsey’s Lake House Flats is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a live DJ, open bar and a chef-inspired aphrodisiac menu. Tickets are $75. Purchase tickets here
.
Adult Swim: Wine & Chocolate Tasting
Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
2000 Sycamore St.
In preparation for Valentine’s Day, Greater Cleveland Aquarium invites couples and singles to sample wines and chocolates from local businesses in the company of sharks and seahorses. General admission tickets are $40 and include after-hours aquarium access, a souvenir tasting glass and 20 tasting tickets. Tickets are available for purchase here
.
Valentine's Day Couples' Workshop
Saturday, Feb. 15
1395 W. 10th St.
The Studio Cleveland is teaching basic relaxation techniques that couples can share together this Valentine’s Day. The workshop offers couples the opportunity to better their communication skills and express their needs more effectively. Tickets are $65 per couple. Purchase tickets here
.
Cooking with Chef Eric Wells
Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
7201 Kinsman Rd.
Learn culinary techniques from Chef Eric this Valentine’s Day, while enjoying delicious dishes such as blackened salmon served with rice and broccoli and individual cheesecakes with strawberry puree. Tickets are $35. Find tickets here
.
Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip
Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.
Vincia Rountree is bringing paint and wine to B Side Lounge this Valentine’s Day. Invite a special someone out to a creative paint-filled night offering cool refreshments. Tickets are priced at $30. Find out more information here
.
Candle & Paint
Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
1810 Coventry Rd.
Enjoy your Valentine’s Day molding candles for your loved one at Cleveland Candle Co. Local Artist Kristina is teaching couples to make their own custom scented soy candles and invites you to bring your own bottle of wine or desert. Tickets are $35. Purchase tickets here
.
