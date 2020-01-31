Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 31, 2020

Scene & Heard

10 Cleveland Valentine's Day Events You Shouldn't Miss

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KEN DOUGLAS/FLICKR
  • Photo via Ken Douglas/Flickr
Whether you plan to spend Valentine's Day with a significant other, gal pal or yourself, there's something for everyone in Cleveland ... as these 10 lovely events prove.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party
Friday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
2516 Market Ave.
Great Lakes Brewing Company is celebrating self-love at their Anti-Valentine’s Day Celebration. Whether you are a lover of Valentine’s Day or anti-romance, everyone is invited to drink, dance and win prizes. Tickets are on sale for $45 and include two drinks, unlimited access to a photo booth, tarot card reader and a create-your-own cupcake and postcard station. Tickets are available for purchase here.

CLE Cookie Dough + Beer Pairing
Friday, Feb. 14 from 6-9 p.m.
4125 Lorain Ave.
CLE Cookie Dough and Platform Beer Co. are back with their annual cookie dough and beer pairing event, which includes (just like the name implies) Valentine’s-themed cookie options and a variety of beers to sample. Tickets are priced at $23, plus fees. Find tickets here.



Toddler Valentine’s Day Jump
Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
7204 Pearl Rd.
You and your little one can have a wild Valentine’s Day at Get Air Cleveland Trampoline Park. Tickets are available for purchase for the children at $7 for an hour and $9 for two. Parents get to jump for free. Find out more information here.

Valentine’s Day at Happy Dog
Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.
5801 Detroit Ave.
Revolution Brass Band is playing at Cleveland’s neighborhood corner bar this Valentine’s Day. The event features live music, flowers and chocolates to munch on. Tickets are priced at $7, with food and beverage options available for purchase at the event. Find tickets here.

Eat, Drink & Be Mine
Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.
146 Old River Rd.
Lindsey’s Lake House Flats is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a live DJ, open bar and a chef-inspired aphrodisiac menu. Tickets are $75. Purchase tickets here.

Adult Swim: Wine & Chocolate Tasting
Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
2000 Sycamore St.
In preparation for Valentine’s Day, Greater Cleveland Aquarium invites couples and singles to sample wines and chocolates from local businesses in the company of sharks and seahorses. General admission tickets are $40 and include after-hours aquarium access, a souvenir tasting glass and 20 tasting tickets. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Valentine's Day Couples' Workshop
Saturday, Feb. 15
1395 W. 10th St.
The Studio Cleveland is teaching basic relaxation techniques that couples can share together this Valentine’s Day. The workshop offers couples the opportunity to better their communication skills and express their needs more effectively. Tickets are $65 per couple. Purchase tickets here.

Cooking with Chef Eric Wells
Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
7201 Kinsman Rd.
Learn culinary techniques from Chef Eric this Valentine’s Day, while enjoying delicious dishes such as blackened salmon served with rice and broccoli and individual cheesecakes with strawberry puree. Tickets are $35. Find tickets here.

Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip
Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.
Vincia Rountree is bringing paint and wine to B Side Lounge this Valentine’s Day. Invite a special someone out to a creative paint-filled night offering cool refreshments. Tickets are priced at $30. Find out more information here.

Candle & Paint
Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
1810 Coventry Rd.
Enjoy your Valentine’s Day molding candles for your loved one at Cleveland Candle Co. Local Artist Kristina is teaching couples to make their own custom scented soy candles and invites you to bring your own bottle of wine or desert. Tickets are $35. Purchase tickets here.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland's First-Ever Taco Week Hits Town in April Read More

  2. Cuyahoga County Public Library Once Again Ranked Best in Nation Read More

  3. Let's Take a Spin Through Cedar Point in the Early 1960s Read More

  4. Willoughby Gay Bar All Axs is Closing This Saturday Read More

  5. Snowy Owls are Officially Back in Cleveland For the Winter Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation