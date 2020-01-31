Cuyahoga County Public Library Once Again Ranked Best in Nation

- 1st in per capita circulation of physical materials (e.g. books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs)“To have received the Library Journal Index's highest overall score for 10 consecutive years is a tremendous achievement for our library system," CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel said in a news release. "Our consistently high per capita usage is a strong indicator that we are providing the kinds of relevant materials, programs, resources and services that keep county residents coming back again and again. I am exceedingly proud of our staff. Ten years at the top could not have happened without their unmatched commitment to providing excellent services to our communities. I truly feel we have the best library staff and library supporters in America right here in Cuyahoga County."
- 1st in number of visitors per capita
- 2nd in e-circulation (e.g. circulation of eBooks, streaming video, streaming and downloadable audio)
- 2nd in public computer use per capita
- 7th in program attendance per capita
- 7th in number of Wi-Fi sessions per capita
