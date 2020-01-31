Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Friday, January 31, 2020

Cuyahoga County Public Library Once Again Ranked Best in Nation

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 9:45 AM

Hot on the heels of an agreement between the union representing Cleveland Public Library workers and the library administration on a new contract that avoided a strike comes more good news for the area's library systems.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library once again topped the rankings for large systems in the Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service for the tenth year in a row, netting another five-star rating and an overall score of 2,063 points on the ranking system.

Key numbers indicate how CCPL fared against the competition:



- 1st in per capita circulation of physical materials (e.g. books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs)
- 1st in number of visitors per capita
- 2nd in e-circulation (e.g. circulation of eBooks, streaming video, streaming and downloadable audio)
- 2nd in public computer use per capita
- 7th in program attendance per capita
- 7th in number of Wi-Fi sessions per capita
“To have received the Library Journal Index's highest overall score for 10 consecutive years is a tremendous achievement for our library system," CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel said in a news release. "Our consistently high per capita usage is a strong indicator that we are providing the kinds of relevant materials, programs, resources and services that keep county residents coming back again and again. I am exceedingly proud of our staff. Ten years at the top could not have happened without their unmatched commitment to providing excellent services to our communities. I truly feel we have the best library staff and library supporters in America right here in Cuyahoga County."

