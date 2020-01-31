Snowy Owls are Officially Back in Cleveland For the Winter

The first reports of snowy owls being spotted in Cleveland this winter are here.
Yesterday, Martin J. Calabrese, a naturalist at Cleveland Metroparks, saw two owls hanging out at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. He even caught one rotating its neck 180-degrees, as seen in the video below:
While the pilgrimage of snowy owls from Canada to the shores of Lake Erie occurs annually, the amount of birds varies from year to year.
