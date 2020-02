Snowy Owls are Officially Back in Cleveland For the Winter

The first reports of snowy owls being spotted in Cleveland this winter are here.Yesterday, Martin J. Calabrese, a naturalist at Cleveland Metroparks, saw two owls hanging out at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. He even caught one rotating its neck 180-degrees, as seen in the video below:While the pilgrimage of snowy owls from Canada to the shores of Lake Erie occurs annually, the amount of birds varies from year to year.Find out how to catch a glimpse of the snowy owls on your own time right here. Then check out photos of owls seen in Cleveland during previous winters right here.