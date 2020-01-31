Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 31, 2020

Scene & Heard

Snowy Owls are Officially Back in Cleveland For the Winter

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 4:08 PM

owl.jpg
The first reports of snowy owls being spotted in Cleveland this winter are here.

Yesterday, Martin J. Calabrese, a naturalist at Cleveland Metroparks, saw two owls hanging out at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. He even caught one rotating its neck 180-degrees, as seen in the video below:


While the pilgrimage of snowy owls from Canada to the shores of Lake Erie occurs annually, the amount of birds varies from year to year.



Find out how to catch a glimpse of the snowy owls on your own time right here. Then check out photos of owls seen in Cleveland during previous winters right here.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland's First-Ever Taco Week Hits Town in April Read More

  2. Willoughby Gay Bar All Axs is Closing This Saturday Read More

  3. Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect Read More

  4. First Look: All Saints Public House, Opening Mid-February in Battery Park Read More

  5. Kintaro All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Hot Pot Now Open in Fairview Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation