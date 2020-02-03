Monday, February 3, 2020
Musical Theater Tribute to the Beatles Comes to Stocker Arts Center in March
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 8:34 AM
In My Life — A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles aims to deliver “the closest thing to watching an actual Beatles concert.” On a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia, the traveling tribute to the Fab Four comes to town next month for a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at the Stocker Arts Center/Hoke Theatre on the campus of Lorain County Community College in Elyria.
Expect to hear classic tracks such as “Penny Lane” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand.” During the tribute, manager Brian Epstein (played by Murphy Martin) narrates his side of the story starting from his discovery of the group at the Cavern Club in Liverpool up until after the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
.
The show also touches on the band’s “intimate moments” in the recording studio, and it demonstrates how the foursome struggled to reconcile creative differences after Epstein’s death in 1967.
Tickets are $30 to $50 and may be purchased by phone at 440-366-4040. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Stocker Box Office or online at stockerartscenter.com
.
