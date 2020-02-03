VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Monday, February 3, 2020

Scene & Heard

The 2020 Cleveland Polar Plunge Splashes into Edgewater Park This Month

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Clevelanders can soon take a plunge, barely or fully clothed, into the freezing-cold waters of Edgewater Park Beach, all in the name of raising awareness and funds for the Special Olympics athletes of Ohio.

That's right, the 2020 Cleveland Polar Plunge is headed back to the shores of Lake Erie on Saturday, Feb. 29, giving people the perfect excuse to wear silly things like bikini tops, tight underwear and Hawaiian skirts during the winter.

Participants must be at least 8 years of age, with a signed waiver from their guardian or parent.



Others who’d prefer not to take the plunge can still sign up for the “Too Chicken to Plunge,” which still includes a minimum fundraising requirement of $75 for the Special Olympics athletes of Ohio.

Funds raised from the event, which starts at 9:30 a.m., go directly to help athletes complete year-round training in 18 sports.

Interested parties can sign up for the event at the Special Olympics of Ohio website.

