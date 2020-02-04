Akron's Urban Troubadour Series Tackles Beat Music and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

-
Courtesy Urban Troubadour
Visiting artists and resident ensembles are on tap for a variety of events this week.
Fifth House Woodwind Quintet
from Chicago brings a modern interpretation of a Puerto Rican folktale to Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00 pm. Luna de Cuernos is inspired by true stories from the Windy City, combining music by Alexandre Tansman, Mario Lavista, Miguel del Aguila, Ginastera, Martinů, and Jörg Widmann with illustrations by Sarah Beccan. The concert is free, and you can view it on a webcast here.
Two special guests — Finnish conductor Susanna Mälkki and American-Canadian violinist Leila Josefowicz — will join The Cleveland Orchestra
this week for music by Sibelius (his tone poem En Saga and Symphony No. 1) and the late Oliver Knussen (his Violin Concerto). There are only two performances, on Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 pm (tickets here
).
The Orchestra will spend Friday evening, February 7 providing the live sound track for Miloš Forman’s 1984 film Amadeus, based on the stage play by Peter Shaffer. The story plays a bit loose with historical facts, but Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham turn in memorable performances as Mozart and Salieri, and the music isn’t too shabby either. Vinay Parameswaran conducts, and a second performance takes place on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 pm.
French pianist Pierre Réach
will dedicate his recital on the Tri-C Classical Piano Series on Sunday, February 9 to Beethoven in this, the 250th anniversary year of the composer’s birth. He’s busy recording all 32 of Beethoven’s sonatas, of which his free, 2:00 pm program in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art will include Op. 26, Op. 27/1, Op. 28, and Op. 109.
Akron’s exploratory Urban Troubadour
series will take up the subject of “Beat Music and Poetry” on Sunday, February 9, with the assistance of Matt Dudack, Kevin Lewis, Jeff Neitzke, and Bill Sallak of Akros Percussion, and Chris Coles with Orlando Wilson and BOYGUN. The venue is Weathervane Playhouse, and the itinerary begins with cocktails at 4:30 pm. Akros plays music by Stockhausen, Crumb, and Rzewski at 5:30 pm, and Coles, Wilson et al. offer jazz and poetry at 6:45 pm (along with small plates and a cash bar). More information and tickets are available online.
The next concert on the free series hosted by Rocky River Chamber Music Society
will feature the Phaeton Piano Trio at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church on Monday, February 10 at 7:30 pm. Violinist Friedemann Eichhorn, cellist Peter Hörr, and pianist Florian Uhlig teach at conservatories in the former East German cities of Weimar, Leipzig, and Dresden. They’ll play Beethoven’s “Ghost” Trio, Mendelssohn’s d-minor Trio, and Dvořák’s “Dumky” Trio as part of a brief U.S. tour that also takes them to the Library of Congress, New York’s Frick Collection, and the San José Chamber Music Society.
