Tuesday, February 4, 2020

C-Notes

American Idol Finalist Clark Beckham to Perform at the Rialto Theatre on Feb. 29

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 10:03 AM

American Idol runner-up Clark Beckham has just announced a 23-city U.S. tour to support his forthcoming new album, Light Year. The tour includes a Feb. 29 stop at the Rialto Theatre in Akron. The trek comes two years after Beckham’s tour in support of his EP Year One. Light Year includes collaborations like the recently released single “I Hurt Too Much.”

“I’m such a fan of other musicians and songwriters, I love taking an idea to a great writer and watching their wheels turn,” says Beckham in a statement. “Then, we’re off going to places we’d have never found on our own.”

Beckham has appeared on shows such as ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael and Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family. He has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award, performed with the Nashville Symphony, and opened for Capitol Records recording artists Jon Bellion and Allen Stone.



