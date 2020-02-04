American Idol Finalist Clark Beckham to Perform at the Rialto Theatre on Feb. 29

click to enlarge
American Idol
runner-up Clark Beckham has just announced a 23-city U.S. tour to support his forthcoming new album, Light Year
. The tour includes a Feb. 29 stop at the Rialto Theatre in Akron
. The trek comes two years after Beckham’s tour in support of his EP Year One
. Light Year
includes collaborations like the recently released single “I Hurt Too Much.”
“I’m such a fan of other musicians and songwriters, I love taking an idea to a great writer and watching their wheels turn,” says Beckham in a statement. “Then, we’re off going to places we’d have never found on our own.”
Beckham has appeared on shows such as ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael
and Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family
. He has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award, performed with the Nashville Symphony, and opened for Capitol Records recording artists Jon Bellion and Allen Stone.
