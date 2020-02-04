Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Coheed and Cambria's Neverender Tour Will Stop at the Agora in September
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 1:25 PM
Prog rockers Coheed and Cambria have just announced that they’ll return to the road this year for a 40-plus date Neverender NWFT Tour. The group will perform its 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow
in its entirety.
Other tracks from the band's catalog will make it into the sets as well. The group performs on Sept. 8 at the Agora
Neverender: NWFT marks the fourth and potentially final Neverender Tour.
“Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria," says singer-multi-instrumentalist Claudio Sanchez in a statement. "And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”
A special fan presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
