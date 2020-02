Coheed and Cambria's Neverender Tour Will Stop at the Agora in September

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Agora

Prog rockers Coheed and Cambria have just announced that they’ll return to the road this year for a 40-plus date Neverender NWFT Tour. The group will perform its 2007 albumin its entirety.Other tracks from the band's catalog will make it into the sets as well. The group performs on Sept. 8 at the Agora Neverender: NWFT marks the fourth and potentially final Neverender Tour.“Neverender is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us Coheed and Cambria," says singer-multi-instrumentalist Claudio Sanchez in a statement. "And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past Neverenders will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future.”A special fan presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.