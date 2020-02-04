Comedian Nate Bargatze Coming to the Agora in May

click to enlarge
Originally from Old Hickory, TN, slow-talking comedian Nate Bargatze took inspiration from his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. In one bit, Bargatze talks about seeing a dead horse lying in someone's yard and advises that if you ever have to move the thing, you "just run out there like you love it and it's the third one you've done that day." As you can see, Bargatze takes a particularly unique approach to comedy.
Now, following the continued success of his Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid
, comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze has extended his Good Problem to Have standup tour into 2020, adding stops in more than 40 US cities.
He comes to the Agora
on May 29.
Access to presale tickets is available now at natebargatze.com
. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.