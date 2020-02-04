VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Arts District

Comedian Nate Bargatze Coming to the Agora in May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge AGORACLEVELAND.COM
  • agoracleveland.com
Originally from Old Hickory, TN, slow-talking comedian Nate Bargatze took inspiration from his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. In one bit, Bargatze talks about seeing a dead horse lying in someone's yard and advises that if you ever have to move the thing, you "just run out there like you love it and it's the third one you've done that day." As you can see, Bargatze takes a particularly unique approach to comedy.

Now, following the continued success of his Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze has extended his Good Problem to Have standup tour into 2020, adding stops in more than 40 US cities.

He comes to the Agora on May 29.



Access to presale tickets is available now at natebargatze.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The 2020 Cleveland Polar Plunge Splashes into Edgewater Park This Month Read More

  2. Let's Take a Spin Through Cedar Point in the Early 1960s Read More

  3. Vodka Vodka Tasting Event Returns to Red Space This Friday Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Public Library Once Again Ranked Best in Nation Read More

  5. Ohio is Apparently the Sixth Best State for Singles, a New Report Finds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation