Tuesday, February 4, 2020

C-Notes

Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:39 PM

  • Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper
Earlier today, Goo Goo Dolls announced a summer 2020 headlining tour in support of their new album Miracle Pill. Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will provide support for all of the shows on the run.

The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 12.

Exclusive fan presale and VIP on-sale ticket options will be available beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.



Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

