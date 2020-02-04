Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 12:39 PM
click to enlarge
Earlier today, Goo Goo Dolls announced a summer 2020 headlining tour in support of their new album Miracle Pill
. Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will provide support for all of the shows on the run.
The tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
on Aug. 12.
Exclusive fan presale and VIP on-sale ticket options will be available beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Goo Goo Dolls, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Mirtale Pill, Image