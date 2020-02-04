VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

C-Notes

Incubus/311 Tour Includes a Blossom Stop in August

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF FULL COVERAGE COMMUNICATIONS
  • courtesy of Full Coverage Communications
The alternative rock act Incubus has announced it'll hit the road this summer in support of a new EP due out in April. The tour will also feature 311, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and Badflower, who recently had two No. 1 songs at Rock Radio.

The jaunt includes a stop at Blossom on Aug. 26.

An artist presale starts at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.



Fans can also upgrade their tickets to include a meet-and-greet with Incubus, invitation to the Incubus pre-show jam session, the option to watch the entire Incubus set from the side of the stage and more. Visit VIPNation.com for more information about the various options.

Fans can also purchase 311 VIP packages, which include a chance to meet the band and/or watch 311 from the side of the stage.

