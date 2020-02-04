VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio is Apparently the Sixth Best State for Singles, a New Report Finds

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge UNSPLASH PHOTO
  • Unsplash photo
WalletHub opens its latest study — 2020's Best & Worst States for Singles — with: "Besides your looks, personality, interests and employment status, your location can influence your odds of finding a romantic partner. Everyone has different priorities when searching for love, but certain places simply make dating easier than others."

Turns out, Ohio is one of those places. The state just ranked No. 6 in that aforementioned list of unattached humans looking for love and lust in America; guess it's all the corn-fed Midwestern hotties wandering around. Or the key metrics used to evaluate all 50 states across three main dimensions.

Ohio ranked 8 in dating opportunities, 20 in dating economics and 7 in romance and fun.



But what exactly are "dating economics," "dating opportunities" and "romance and fun?"

According to WalletHub, "dating economics" constitutes things like the average price of wine and beer, the median credit store and the cost of a haircut whereas "dating opportunities" run the gamut from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities. "Romance and fun"? That encompasses the amount of restaurants per capita, music festivals per capita, movie theaters per capita, etc. and the crime rate plus online dating safety.

The best place to be single? Florida. Second best? California. Worst?

West Virginia. Virginia may be for lovers, but West Virginia is definitely not.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020_02_03_at_6.38.54_pm.5e38af176e5ec.jpg
