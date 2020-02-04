Prosperity Social Club to Host a Special Valen-TIKI-tini Party on Feb. 14

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Prosperity Social Club
As an alternative to the traditional Valentine’s Day celebrations, Prosperity Social Club
will host a special Valen-TIKI-tini party between 5 and 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
Tiki caught on in America after World War II when young soldiers returning from the South Pacific brought back an appreciation for the tropics, and the Prosperity event will pay tribute to that era and include drinks such as the Hemingway Daiquiri, Tremont Bird (named after the neighborhood’s frequently spotted wild turkey) and Mai Jam.
“Bring a date, bring a friend or bring your mom; we’re keeping things casual with a little throwback fun,” says Prosperity owner Bonnie Flinner in a press release.
In addition to its regular food menu, Prosperity will offer tiki-inspired food specials including teriyaki meatballs with mango/pineapple salsa, honey-ginger glazed blackened shrimp-and-chicken kabobs with tropical slaw and toasted coconut rice and citrusy key lime pie tarts.
Martini Five O will perform its brand of lounge-surf-exotica from 8 to 11 p.m.
