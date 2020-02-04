VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Rumored Rolling Stones North American Tour Likely to Stop in Cleveland

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 3:31 PM

Ever since the Rolling Stones released a video yesterday that hinted the band was "feeling restless," rumors have circulated that the group will hit Cleveland this summer on a North American tour.

Billboards have even appeared in town featuring the names of Stones' songs, and the group's logo has also flashed on Terminal Tower as if it were some kind of Bat-Signal.

If the date comes to fruition, it'll mark the Stones' first Cleveland show in nearly 20 years.



Last year, the Stones toured the states after singer Mick Jagger underwent successful heart surgery, but that trek didn't include a Cleveland stop.

