Tuesday, February 4, 2020

C-Notes

US Air Guitar Tournament Returns to the Winchester in March

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge JEFF NIESEL
  • Jeff Niesel
The 2020 US Air Guitar Championship tournament will consist of 16 cities, including Cleveland. This year, the Cleveland event makes the jump from qualifying event to Regional Championship. The Cleveland winner will represent the entire region, and the winner will proceed directly to the tournament’s US Air Guitar Championship National Final on May 16 in New York.

Hosted by two-time US Air Guitar National Finalist, Jerrod “Dick Diesel” Dewey, the event will feature up to 20 competitors. It’s set to take place on March 14 at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood. Returning two-time champion Leigh “AirLeigh Legal" Melendez will defend her title against a crop of new and returning competitors, including two-time runner-up Lloyd “Stonehenge” Weema.

Competitors will perform 60-seconds of their favorite song and be scored by a panel of five judges on a 4.0 to 6.0 scale. Scoring criteria consists of technical merit, stage presence and “Airness,” the quality of performance which "transcends the imitation of a real guitar and becomes an art form all on its own."



Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 day of show. Proceeds will go to benefit One Million Acts of Kindness.

Competitor entry is $10, and the competition is open to anyone who's at least 18. Sign up on the website. Check out photos from last year's event right here.

