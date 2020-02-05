VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Bites

Greenhouse Tavern to Permanently Close Following Valentine’s Day or, Possibly, Before

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 7:52 PM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Greenhouse Tavern, chef Jonathon Sawyer’s flagship eatery, will close after Valentine’s Day, if not before. The news was shared to staffers today in a meeting and was confirmed by one of those employees.

Reasons for the abrupt closure are not known at this time as attempts to reach Sawyer have been unsuccessful.

Greenhouse Tavern opened to much fanfare in the spring of 2009 and has been a staple of the Cleveland dining scene ever since. The restaurant earned a spot on Bon Appetit magazine’s list of “Best New Restaurants” the year it opened and landed Sawyer on the cover of Food and Wine magazine’s influential “Best New Chefs” issue in 2010. After back-to-back nominations for a James Beard Award, Sawyer finally earned that coveted medal in 2015 for Best Chef of the Great Lakes.



Sawyer, a graduate of the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts, worked for Charlie Palmer and Michael Symon before opening Bar Cento. He moved on from there to open Greenhouse Tavern.

This impending closure follows that of Trentina, which closed after a five-year run in University Circle, and Noodlecat, which closed last month at Crocker Park after a two-year run.

Sawyer still is associated with Sawyer’s at Van Aken District and SeeSaw in Columbus, both of which are owned and operated by Forward Hospitality Group.

This story is still developing and will be updated as new information comes in.

