VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Scene & Heard

Reward Now $100,000 For Any Information in Unsolved Rocky River Reservation Double Homicide Case

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM

The bench where friends Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown were shot and killed June 4. - SCENE ARCHIVES PHOTO
  • Scene Archives Photo
  • The bench where friends Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown were shot and killed June 4.
Eight months ago, Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge were murdered at the Rocky River Reservation in broad daylight. And so far the investigation into their deaths has garnered few leads.

This morning, speaking along with the FBI at a press conference, the Brown family announced they are raising the $30,000 reward to $100,000 for any information leading to answers in the case.

"As a family, we have raised an additional $70,000," Brown's father said during the press conference. "This raises the total reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kate and 'Nell’s murderer. We want to reassure you that when you call the FBI or when you call CrimeStoppers or the Metroparks police to provide a tip, you will remain strictly anonymous. We strongly believe that someone out there has heard or seen something.”



Anyone at the Rocky River Reservation between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on June 4 (when Sledge and Brown were both found shot in the head on a bench near a parking lot just north of the Lorain Bridge on Valley Parkway), is encouraged to reach out to authorities with any information they have.

At the time of their deaths, Brown was 33 and Sledge was 40. 

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Rumored Rolling Stones North American Tour Likely to Stop in Cleveland Read More

  2. Owner of Citizen Pie to Open Roman Café in Home of Erie Island Coffee on E. Fourth St. Read More

  3. Diapers, Toiletries Still Needed for Puerto Rican Families Who Fled to Cleveland after Quake Read More

  4. Ohio is Apparently the Sixth Best State for Singles, a New Report Finds Read More

  5. Incubus/311 Tour Includes a Blossom Stop in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation