Reward Now $100,000 For Any Information in Unsolved Rocky River Reservation Double Homicide Case
The bench where friends Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown were shot and killed June 4.
Eight months ago, Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge were murdered at the Rocky River Reservation in broad daylight. And so far the investigation into their deaths has garnered few leads.
This morning, speaking along with the FBI at a press conference, the Brown family announced they are raising the $30,000 reward to $100,000 for any information leading to answers in the case
"As a family, we have raised an additional $70,000," Brown's father said
during the press conference. "This raises the total reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kate and 'Nell’s murderer. We want to reassure you that when you call the FBI or when you call CrimeStoppers or the Metroparks police to provide a tip, you will remain strictly anonymous. We strongly believe that someone out there has heard or seen something.”
Anyone at the Rocky River Reservation between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on June 4 (when Sledge and Brown were both found shot in the head on a bench near a parking lot just north of the Lorain Bridge on Valley Parkway), is encouraged to reach out to authorities with any information they have.
At the time of their deaths, Brown was 33 and Sledge was 40.
