Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Bites

Second Annual North Canton Craft Beer Festival to Take Place on May 16

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
Close to 20 breweries will showcase their beers at the second annual North Canton Craft Beer Festival that takes place on Saturday, May 16, at MAPS Air Museum.

“Our community is full of talented, enthusiastic brewers who provide a welcoming, fun environment for residents of Northeast Ohio," says Christina Weyrick, North Canton Chamber of Commerce Board Chair, in a statement. "We are ecstatic to showcase our brewers in a unique setting. The beer fest is one of the many ways the Chamber works to invite others into North Canton to see why we love it so much."

Local breweries include Canton Brewing Company, Lockport Brewery, Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery, Muskellunge Brewing Company, Paradigm Shift Brewing, Royal Docks Brewing Co., Sandy Springs Brewing Company and Shale Brewing Company. Food trucks will be on hand as well.



The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. VIP ticket holders receive early admission, a festival poster, a beer fest swag bag and a special "snacklace."

Tickets go on sale on Friday. Check the website for ticket prices.

