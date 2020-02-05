VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Singer-Songwriter Sam Brenner to Play a Special Benefit Concert on March 14 at Mayfield Village Civic Center

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM

  • Courtesy of the Fairmount Center for the Arts
A local singer-songwriter influenced by acts such as John Mayer and Jason Mraz, Sam Brenner grew up listening to Paul Simon, James Taylor, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen.

Brenner, who’s opened for acts such as Lifehouse, the Verve Pipe, Lee DeWyze, Griffin House and Bushwalla, will headline Mayfield Village Civic Center on Saturday, March 14. Fairmount Center for the Arts students will open the show.

A post-concert Coffee and Chocolates reception with Brenner will follow the concert at 9 p.m.



Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $25 for preferred seating and the Coffee and Chocolates reception with the artist. Tickets can be purchased by calling 440-338-3171. They can also be purchased online.

All proceeds benefit Fairmount Center for the Arts, a place that "provides a space for individual expression and the opportunity for all to explore the arts through classes, workshops, community performances and cultural programs."

