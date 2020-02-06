6 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling/Kristine Jackson
Led by singer-guitarist Nick Moss and harmonica player Dennis Gruenling, the Nick Moss Band continues to be a staple on the blues circuit. Kid Andersen (guitarist for Rick Estrin & the Nightcats) produced the band’s new album, Lucky Guy!
, a terrific mix of Louisiana swamp pop, West Coast blues, New Orleans funk, and roots rock 'n' roll. Expect to hear tracks from it at tonight’s show. (Jeff Niesel) 8 p.m., $18 ADV, $20 DOS. Beachland Tavern
Roddy Ricch
With his label debut, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
, L.A.-based rapper Roddy Ricch makes a major statement and collaborates with acts such as Meek Mill, Gunna and Ty Dolla $ign. Throughout the album, Ricch raps over sparse beats, and he effectively alternates between rapping and singing on tracks such as “Moonwalkin” and “High Fashion.” On the percolating “Bacc Seat,” he and Ty Dolla $ign trade R-rated rhymes. Expect a high-energy performance from the young star-in-the-making. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $25 ADV, $30 DOS. House of Blues
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers/Thor Platter Band
This terrific alt-country act out of North Carolina has released two very fine albums to date. The group released Sidelong
in 2015 and followed it up with Years
in 2018. Songs such as "New Ways to Fail" and "The Bottle Never Lets Me Down," both of which can be found on Years
, put Shook's hiccuping vocals up front in the mix and possess a cowpunk punch thanks to guitarist Eric Peterson's gritty guitar work. The live show will likely be a visceral experience as this group cut its musical teeth in dive bars in and around its hometown. (Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $15. Beachland Ballroom
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
The Iron Maidens/Olathia
During hair metal’s glory days, the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles was the place to be. At that time, Linda McDonald (aka Nikki McBurrain), who currently plays drums with the all-female Iron Maiden tribute act the Iron Maidens, played in the Los Angeles-based metal act Phantom Blue. In 2001, that band would become the Iron Maidens, a group that bills itself as "the world's only female tribute to Iron Maiden." The Iron Maidens even include Maiden’s zombie-like mascot Eddie in their very entertaining live show. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $18 ADV, $20 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
The Lumineers/Mt. Joy/JS Ondara
In the wake of 2016's Cleopatra
, which wound up going platinum in the States, the band decided to try something more ambitious for its third album, III
. Initially, the guys thought they’d make three EPs that could stand on their own. While the Sparks family members may be fictional, they’re modeled on real people. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz has a relative who’s battled mental illness and addiction and is currently homeless. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites’ brother died of a heroin overdose. In another unique twist, each song on the album has an accompanying video, and the videos work together as a feature length film. Given the opioid and mental health crisis, the album comes at a particularly significant historical juncture. And yet even though the songs all possess a somber tone, tunes such as “Life in the City” and “Gloria” still possess that uplifting energy for which the band is known. With its working-class imagery, “Jimmy Sparks,” one of the album’s highlights, possesses a Springsteen vibe. (Niesel) 7 p.m., $35-$299. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
The Allman Betts Band/JD Simo/Jackson Stokes
Singer-guitarist Devon Allman and singer-guitarist Duane Betts originally met in the late '90s and have played together numerous times since then, but they only formally assembled the Allman Betts Band within the past year or two. In 2017, Allman organized a concert at the Fillmore in San Francisco to honor the music and memory of his father, founding Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and singer Gregg Allman, and also to debut his new band, the Devon Allman Project. The show marked the beginning of a partnership with Betts, son of founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist and singer Dickey Betts. The group recorded its latest album, Down to the River
, at Muscle Shoals with Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine). Album opener "All Night" features gruff vocals and wailing guitars as it evokes the classic rock of the 1970s. With "Shinin'," another classic rock-sounding track that features a touch of organ, the band writes about overcoming hardship. Expect to hear these songs at tonight's show, a make-up for last year's cancellation. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $35 ADV, $40 DOS. House of Blues
