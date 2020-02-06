VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Thursday, February 6, 2020

C-Notes

Big Thief to Perform at the Beachland in August

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PITCH PERFECT PR
  • Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR
Big Thief’s latest effort, Two Hands, received an immense amount of year-end praise from publications such as Pitchfork, The New Yorker and NPR Music. Additionally, the album earned a Grammy nomination, the band’s first, for Best Alternative Music Album.

Having just performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the indie rock act has announced 2020 North American tour dates. The trek comes to the Beachland Ballroom on Aug. 3.

The band has also partnered with PLUS1 to support forest restoration efforts and defend the rights of immigrants and refugees.



Tickets for the Beachland show go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

