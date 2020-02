Big Thief to Perform at the Beachland in August

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

Big Thief’s latest effort,, received an immense amount of year-end praise from publications such asand NPR Music. Additionally, the album earned a Grammy nomination, the band’s first, for Best Alternative Music Album.Having just performed on, the indie rock act has announced 2020 North American tour dates. The trek comes to the Beachland Ballroom on Aug. 3.The band has also partnered with PLUS1 to support forest restoration efforts and defend the rights of immigrants and refugees.Tickets for the Beachland show go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.