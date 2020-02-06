Thursday, February 6, 2020
Big Thief to Perform at the Beachland in August
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Big Thief’s latest effort, Two Hands
, received an immense amount of year-end praise from publications such as Pitchfork
, The New Yorker
and NPR Music. Additionally, the album earned a Grammy nomination, the band’s first, for Best Alternative Music Album.
Having just performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
, the indie rock act has announced 2020 North American tour dates. The trek comes to the Beachland Ballroom
on Aug. 3.
The band has also partnered with PLUS1 to support forest restoration efforts and defend the rights of immigrants and refugees.
Tickets for the Beachland show go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
