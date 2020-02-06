VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Film

Capitol Theatre to Screen Parkland Documentary with Discussion on Gun Violence

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge IMDB
  • IMDb
The Capitol Theatre will host a special screening of the documentary After Parkland Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. to commemorate the second anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The film follows students and their families in the days following the attack which killed 17, and the "Never Again" movement, led by David Hogg, which emerged in the wake of the violence. The screening will be followed by an audience discussion with representatives from the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence (OCAGV). Portions of the evening's concessions sales will also be donated to OCAGV.

“The Capitol Theatre is proud to play a vital role in the community by showing important films such as After Parkland,” said Cleveland Cinemas' Dave Huffman, in a statement provided to the media. "What sets the Capitol apart from other theatres is our dedication to present great documentaries like this and hosting audience discussions."



Tickets are $9.75 for adults, $8.75 for students and military, $7 for seniors and $6.75 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Greenhouse Tavern to Permanently Close Following Valentine’s Day or, Possibly, Before Read More

  2. Sherwin-Williams Will Reportedly Announce Cleveland HQ, Validating Local Blogger Read More

  3. Owner of Citizen Pie to Open Roman Café in Home of Erie Island Coffee on E. Fourth St. Read More

  4. Update: Rolling Stones North American Tour Coming to Cleveland on June 19 Read More

  5. Clevelanders First Feared They'd be Labeled Racists in Council Reduction Campaign Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation