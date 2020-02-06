VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

C-Notes

Dead & Company to Return to Blossom in July

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge DANNY CLINCH
  • Danny Clinch
Dead & Company formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir recruited singer-guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti to join them for a few shows. They've become one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans.

Earlier today, the group announced its summer tour. It comes to Blossom on July 27.

Fan Registration is now available until Sunday through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.



American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning at noon on Tuesday. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets at that time as well.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

The band will partner with CID Entertainment to offer VIP ticket packages for all tour dates and travel packages in select cities. Both package options will go on sale to the public on at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Dead & Company, Blossom

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Greenhouse Tavern to Permanently Close Following Valentine’s Day or, Possibly, Before Read More

  2. Sherwin-Williams Will Reportedly Announce Cleveland HQ, Validating Local Blogger Read More

  3. Owner of Citizen Pie to Open Roman Café in Home of Erie Island Coffee on E. Fourth St. Read More

  4. Update: Rolling Stones North American Tour Coming to Cleveland on June 19 Read More

  5. Clevelanders First Feared They'd be Labeled Racists in Council Reduction Campaign Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation