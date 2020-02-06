Dead & Company to Return to Blossom in July

click to enlarge
Dead & Company formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir recruited singer-guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti to join them for a few shows. They've become one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans.
Earlier today, the group announced its summer tour. It comes to Blossom on July 27.
Fan Registration is now available until Sunday through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.
American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning at noon on Tuesday. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets at that time as well.
Tickets
will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
The band will partner with CID Entertainment to offer VIP ticket packages for all tour dates and travel packages in select cities. Both package options will go on sale to the public on at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
