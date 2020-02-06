VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 6, 2020

C-Notes

Restless Habs to Play a Release Party on Feb. 15 at the Five O’Clock

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KEN BLAZE
  • Courtesy of Ken Blaze
Ken Blaze and Peter Woodward (both of Cleveland pop-core legends the Unknown) formed the local punk band Restless Habs in 2009 and wrote a few songs but hit a hurdle when the group's original drummer moved away.

The band replaced him in 2010 and has been going strong ever since.

Much like the Foo Fighters, the Restless Habs write hard-rocking songs with melodic sensibilities. Over the course of six EPs and shows with artists such as Mike Watt, Richie Ramone, and Iron Chic, the band has recently refined its sound.



The addition of Chicago-based drummer Anthony Panico (ex-Sleepwalker Defense) in 2018 paved the way to the band's first full-length release, Taking the Fast Way Down. The album comes out on Friday, Feb. 14.

Recorded and co-produced by Jeff Dean (Airstream Futures, All Eyes West, the Bomb) at Chicago's Million Yen Studios, the album contains 10 "relentlessly catchy" songs that bring to mind Husker Du, Pegboy, Dag Nasty and Samiam.

The group plays a release party on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Five O’Clock Lounge in Lakewood.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Greenhouse Tavern to Permanently Close Following Valentine’s Day or, Possibly, Before Read More

  2. Owner of Citizen Pie to Open Roman Café in Home of Erie Island Coffee on E. Fourth St. Read More

  3. Sherwin-Williams Will Reportedly Announce Cleveland HQ, Validating Local Blogger Read More

  4. Update: Rolling Stones North American Tour Coming to Cleveland on June 19 Read More

  5. Clevelanders First Feared They'd be Labeled Racists in Council Reduction Campaign Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation