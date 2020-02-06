VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Thursday, February 6, 2020

C-Notes

'The Voice' Finalist Billy Gilman to Play the Auricle on Feb. 22

Posted By on Thu, Feb 6, 2020 at 9:18 AM

Three years ago, singer Billy Gilman became a finalist on season 11 of The Voice.

His coach, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, praised him, saying, “You can emote so well. You can draw people in so easily. What you do — you have a very special gift, and I’m just really proud and honored to have you on my team.”

Now, Gilman is taking his “special gift” on the road. He’ll perform on Feb. 22 at the Auricle in Canton. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $25, or $75 for the VIP meet-and-greet.



