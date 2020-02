'The Voice' Finalist Billy Gilman to Play the Auricle on Feb. 22

click to enlarge Courtesy of Big Machine Media

Three years ago, singer Billy Gilman became a finalist on season 11 ofHis coach, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, praised him, saying, “You can emote so well. You can draw people in so easily. What you do — you have a very special gift, and I’m just really proud and honored to have you on my team.”Now, Gilman is taking his “special gift” on the road. He’ll perform on Feb. 22 at the Auricle in Canton. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $25, or $75 for the VIP meet-and-greet.