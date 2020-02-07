VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Friday, February 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

Apparently You Don't Have to Pay Your Parking Tickets in Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 12:58 PM

PHOTO BY KEVIN LEESON
  • Photo by Kevin Leeson
A third of all parking tickets issued over the last three years by the city of Cleveland remain unpaid, an investigation by News 5 Cleveland has revealed.
 
That means millions of owed dollars that should have gone directly to the city's general fund (which helps pay for parks, streets and police and fire stations) have yet to be collected.   

As the city no longer employs a third-party collection agency, something that many other major cities use, it's far easier for people who have one or two parking tickets to simply ignore increased fines and not pay.

When a driver has racked up more than three tickets, that's when the city seems to have some leverage by not allowing a person to renew their vehicle registration with the state until the fine is paid. 

Five parking infractions or more also means there's a chance your car will be towed when spotted downtown.

Since 2000, News 5 found that the city has $45.6 million worth of uncollected fines.

If you so choose, you can go ahead and pay your parking tickets on the city's website.

