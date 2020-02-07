VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Friday, February 7, 2020

C-Notes

Welshly Arms Has Released a New Single

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge DRPR
  • DRPR
Welshly Arms, the locally based band that’s turned into a national act, has just released a new single, “Trouble.”

The bluesy song references "the universal experience of trouble that people face throughout our lifetimes," as it's put in a press release.

“This song is about accepting that trouble is something we have to face all the time,” frontman Sam Getz explains in a statement. “It’s unavoidable and rather than running from it we can embrace it and know it won’t always stick around forever. Usually the best [things] come after the hardest times.”



In the past few years, the band’s music has been used in ads for Jeep, Miller Lite and the NFL. It's also been used in trailers for EA SPORTS FIFA 19 and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Listen to the new track right here.
 
