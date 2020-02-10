Monday, February 10, 2020
Backstreet Boys to Play Blossom in July
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 9:56 AM
Courtesy of CARAVAN Public Relations
After last year’s successful North American tour in support of their latest album, DNA
, the Backstreet Boys will hit the road again this summer for a 45-date jaunt that includes a July 28 stop at Blossom
.
“We give our fans 100 percent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean in a statement. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”
Tickets to the Blossom show go on sale at noon on Friday.
