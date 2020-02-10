United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

Committee Withdraws Petitions for Council Reduction, but Issues Will Still Be on Ballot

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge CLEVELAND CITY COUNCIL/STEVE MILUCH
  • Cleveland City Council/Steve Miluch
Cleveland City Council clerk Patricia Britt has received a signed request to withdraw two ballot measures that would have amended the city charter to reduce the size and pay of city council.

Clevelanders First, the grassroots council-reduction group backed financially by Westlake restaurateur Tony George, said they would withdraw the petitions after they reached an agreement with a coalition of clergy members to commission a study on council reform.

With the request, which was signed by a majority of the committee of petitioners, City Council can pass legislation at its meeting tonight to repeal the authorization it granted after a sufficient number of citizen signatures were submitted.



But the measures may not yet be dead. Ballots for Cuyahoga County have already been printed, so issues number 3 and 4 in the city of Cleveland — to reduce the size of council from 17 members to nine and to reduce the salaries of council members from $83,000 to $58,000 — will still appear.

It remains unclear whether or not any ballot measure may legally be withdrawn this close to the election. The County Board of Elections had said previously that they would place signs at polling locations and would simply not tally the votes. They are now searching for precedents and legal authority to determine how to proceed.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Dante Boccuzzi to Open Goma in Former Chinato Space on E. 4th Street Read More

  2. At Jonathon Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern, Staff Says It Kept an Acclaimed Restaurant Afloat While the Celebrity Chef Went AWOL Read More

  3. After Announcing Feb. 16 As Last Day of Service, Greenhouse Closed Permanently Saturday Night Read More

  4. Tributary in Detroit-Shoreway Has Closed Read More

  5. Mobster Who Scammed Flats East Bank With Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith Restaurants Indicted on Fraud Charges Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation