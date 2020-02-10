Girl Talk to Launch North American Tour on April 29 at House of Blues

click to enlarge
Girl Talk (Pittsburgh’s Gregg Gillis) has just announced its first North American tour in eight years. Girl Talk is known for “wholly energetic, sweat soaked, confetti-covered live shows and festival performances,” as it’s put in a press release.
For the last several years, Gillis has focused on collaborative work and produced some of his favorite rap artists, including Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick the Architect (from Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA and Don Q.
The tour commences with an April 29 date at House of Blues
.
Tickets go on sale on at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
