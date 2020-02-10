Monday, February 10, 2020
Janet Jackson to Perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in July
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM
Earlier today, Janet Jackson announced that she'll bring her Black Diamond World Tour to arenas across North America this summer.
The outing will feature an all-new production and new music from her forthcoming album Black Diamond
, set for release later this year. The show will also feature a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814
, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.
The tour comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
on July 28.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Thursday.
