United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

Public Square to Host Free Valentine's Day Fireworks Show Friday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 1:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MICHAEL_STOLAR27/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Michael_stolar27/Instagram
This Friday, aka Valentine's Day, you'll have the chance to fall in love with your sweetie all over again as live fireworks synchronized to your favorite romantic songs blast overhead in downtown Cleveland.

The free spectacle is going down at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink on Public Square, from 4 to 10 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

The skating rink is also offering Valentine's Day pricing, a buy-one-and-your-plus-one-skates-free special. Tickets are $10 with a skate rental or $7 for those who already have their own skates. 

Find more information here.



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Dante Boccuzzi to Open Goma in Former Chinato Space on E. 4th Street Read More

  2. At Jonathon Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern, Staff Says It Kept an Acclaimed Restaurant Afloat While the Celebrity Chef Went AWOL Read More

  3. After Announcing Feb. 16 As Last Day of Service, Greenhouse Closed Permanently Saturday Night Read More

  4. Tributary in Detroit-Shoreway Has Closed Read More

  5. Mobster Who Scammed Flats East Bank With Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith Restaurants Indicted on Fraud Charges Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation