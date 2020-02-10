Monday, February 10, 2020
Public Square to Host Free Valentine's Day Fireworks Show Friday
By Claudia Ugbana
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 1:56 PM
This Friday, aka Valentine's Day, you'll have the chance to fall in love with your sweetie all over again as live fireworks synchronized to your favorite romantic songs blast overhead in downtown Cleveland.
The free spectacle is going down at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink
on Public Square, from 4 to 10 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
The skating rink is also offering Valentine's Day pricing, a buy-one-and-your-plus-one-skates-free special. Tickets are $10 with a skate rental or $7 for those who already have their own skates.
