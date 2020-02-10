Monday, February 10, 2020
Rage Against the Machine to Perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in July
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:13 PM
click to enlarge
-
Jon Lichtenberg
-
RATM"s Tom Morello performing at the Agora in 2016.
Earlier today, a reunited Rage Against the Machine announced a worldwide headline tour that will kick off in El Paso and include a July 29 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
.
The terrific hip-hop duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will open the show.
According to a press release, "Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour."
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Rage Against the Machine, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Image