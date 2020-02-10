United We Brunch discounted tickets are moving fast. Don't miss out on this deal!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 10, 2020

C-Notes

Rage Against the Machine to Perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in July

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge RATM"s Tom Morello performing at the Agora in 2016. - JON LICHTENBERG
  • Jon Lichtenberg
  • RATM"s Tom Morello performing at the Agora in 2016.
Earlier today, a reunited Rage Against the Machine announced a worldwide headline tour that will kick off in El Paso and include a July 29 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The terrific hip-hop duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will open the show.

According to a press release, "Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour."



Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Rage Against The Machine, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Dante Boccuzzi to Open Goma in Former Chinato Space on E. 4th Street Read More

  2. At Jonathon Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern, Staff Says It Kept an Acclaimed Restaurant Afloat While the Celebrity Chef Went AWOL Read More

  3. After Announcing Feb. 16 As Last Day of Service, Greenhouse Closed Permanently Saturday Night Read More

  4. Tributary in Detroit-Shoreway Has Closed Read More

  5. Mobster Who Scammed Flats East Bank With Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith Restaurants Indicted on Fraud Charges Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation